Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run

No excuse to miss out this time

If you were disappointed not to get your hands on tickets for Tommy Tiernan at Vicar Street then fear not as the comedian has just announced a pile of additional shows for the Dublin venue.

Not content with completely selling the arena out for his current 17-date run, Tommy will return to the city centre for an extra 10 shows in September and October.

The funnyman will now take to the stage on September 26, 27 and 28 as well as October 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

There'll be no excuse for missing out this time. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Thursday January 31 and more information can be found here.

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

