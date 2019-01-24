Tommy Tiernan Has Added A Whopping TEN New Dates To His Vicar Street Run

If you were disappointed not to get your hands on tickets for Tommy Tiernan at Vicar Street then fear not as the comedian has just announced a pile of additional shows for the Dublin venue.

Not content with completely selling the arena out for his current 17-date run, Tommy will return to the city centre for an extra 10 shows in September and October.

Due to demand, @Tommedian has announced a string of extra dates with his show #PaddyCrazyHorse including 10 extra nights @Vicar_Street following the total sell-out of his current 17 shows at the venue. Don't miss out! Follow the link for dates & info ➡️ https://t.co/lqUPGRMqEz pic.twitter.com/qiaaIEj7le — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) January 24, 2019

The funnyman will now take to the stage on September 26, 27 and 28 as well as October 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13.

There'll be no excuse for missing out this time. Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Thursday January 31 and more information can be found here.

