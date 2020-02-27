What's on in Dublin - This singer is making waves in the US and he plays here this weekend

If you're trying to find out what's on in Dublin this weekend, there are always plenty of gigs around the city that are bound to scratch your itch.

One such concert that stands out this weekend is that of Robert John Ardiff at Lost Lane on Grafton Street. The singer will be joined by his band The Catholic Guilt after a hugely successful 2019 that saw his song People Talking appear on Amazon Prime series Modern Love which stars Tina Fey and Anne Hathaway. The song has since passed one million views on Spotify and you can hear it for yourself below...

The group also enjoyed debut performances in New York and this Saturday night, you'll be able to catch them before they get even bigger.

The gig comes just as Evie, the first single from Robert's next album has been released. Check out the video for Evie below...

Robert John Ardiff and The Catholic Guilt take to the stage at Lost Lane on Saturday night ay 8pm, with support from Paddy Dennehy. Make sure you don't miss out and nab your tickets here.

