When are the darts coming to the 3 Arena? Ticket prices, line-up and more

For many, Christmastime and darts go hand in hand with millions glued to their sofa as the best arrow throwers on the planet battle to win the PDC World Championship.

This year, there was an increased interest in events at Alexandra Palace as Fallon Sherrock became the first female to win a match at the tournament, not only once but twice, on her way to the third round.

It all culminated in the flamboyantly-coiffured Peter 'Snakebite' Wright claiming his first world crown (see below video) by defeating defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the final on New Year's Day and there will have been plenty of Irish fans bitten by the darts bug while watching it all unfold.

The lively atmosphere in the crowd is a major factor in the appeal of darts and thankfully we won't have to wait long to experience it for ourselves here in Dublin. The 2020 Premier League Darts series comes to the capital in February and seems like the perfect opportunity to dress up as a banana, an oompa loompa or something equally ridiculous and enjoy some top-class sporting action. Everything you need to know about the event can be found below...

When are the darts coming to the 3 Arena?

The 2020 Unibet Premier League Darts series arrives at the 3 Arena on Thursday, February 27.

Will there be any familiar faces?

Plenty. The line-up for the 2020 series was announced yesterday and features major names such as the aforementioned Wright and van Gerwen as well as Gary Anderson, Rob Cross, Gerwyn Price and Derryman Daryl Gurney. The Queen Of The Palace herself Fallon Sherrock has also been revealed as one of the challengers with plenty more names due to be added to the list.

2020 PREMIER LEAGUE!



What's the format of the tournament?

Unlike the condensed PDC World Championships, Premier League Darts takes place across 16 weeks from February until May, primarily on Thursday nights. The Dublin edition will be Week 4 of the 2020 series. A more detailed look at the format can be found here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets to the Premier League Darts at the 3 Arena start at €31 and are available via this link.

Anywhere to eat or drink beforehand?

Of course. Have a look at Lovin Dublin's handy guide to places to grab a bite to eat near the 3 Arena.