  • When is Liam Gallagher playing Dublin? Ticket info, support act, setlist and more

When is Liam Gallagher playing Dublin? Ticket info, support act, setlist and more

By James Fenton

November 21, 2019 at 12:58pm

If you spot an abundance of parka jackets and bucket hats around in the coming days, it can only mean that Liam Gallagher is in town.

The former Oasis frontman takes his hugely successful tour to Dublin this weekend and while here he has asked fans to do their bit to help homeless in the city.

Aside from being a generally sound skin, the singer has the important task of entertaining his legions of Irish fans with his extensive back catalogue of solo hits and Oasis classics over the course of two nights in the city.

Here's everything you need to know about the Liam Gallagher shows taking place in Dublin this weekend:

Where is Liam Gallagher playing?

Liam Gallagher will play two shows at the 3 Arena in Dublin.

When are the shows?

The shows will take place on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24. Doors are expected to open at 6.30pm.

Who are the opening acts?

Liam Gallagher will be supported by Miles Kane of The Last Shadow Puppets as well as his fellow Mancunian indie-rockers Twisted Wheel.

Are there tickets available?

A limited amount of tickets for the Liam Gallagher shows are available on Ticketmaster. However, you better act fast. Avoid disappointment by nabbing yours here.

Set list

Liam Gallagher's current tour has already taken him across the UK so it's no surprise that some fans have shared his set list online. The pic below indicates that he will be performing a nice blend of solo stuff and timeless Oasis songs.

Click into the tweet to see the full list.

How do I get to the venue?

The Red Line Luas leaves you right outside the arena or the 151 bus will leave you on the nearby Castleforbes Road.

If driving, you are able to book a parking space at the Point Village car park. You can book this space through Ticketmaster.ie and it costs €12.
