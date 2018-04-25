You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It

You can't paint over the issue.

This week, Maser's iconic Repeal mural on the wall of the Project Arts Centre was painted over after it was deemed "political activity" by authorities - meaning the theatre could lose its charity status unless it was removed.

But with just five weeks until the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment, the issue has never been more pressing.

This Friday night at 7pm, campaigners and canvassers will gather at the Project Arts Centre to offer advice on how you can do your bit for the Repeal movement, reminding us that "painting over a wall cannot does not silence the issue."

You'll also be able to purchase one of these brand new Repeal jumpers emblazoned with Maser's artwork for a minimum donation of €30. (Follow this link to purchase online - note, you must collect from the Project Arts Centre on Friday, there is no delivery option).



Cassie Delaney, one half of our podcast Before Brunch and one of the event organisers will be recording a Before Brunch Repeal special, all about how you can campaign in the run up to the referendum.



The Repeal special of Before Brunch will go live on Sunday morning after the regular 10am episode on iTunes and Soundcloud.

We'll see you there.

