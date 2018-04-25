News Dublin What's On

You Can Now Buy a Repeal Jumper With Maser's Iconic Artwork On It

"You can't paint over the issue"

Repeal

You can't paint over the issue. 

This week, Maser's iconic Repeal mural on the wall of the Project Arts Centre was painted over after it was deemed "political activity" by authorities - meaning the theatre could lose its charity status unless it was removed. 

But with just five weeks until the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment, the issue has never been more pressing. 

This Friday night at 7pm, campaigners and canvassers will gather at the Project Arts Centre to offer advice on how you can do your bit for the Repeal movement, reminding us that "painting over a wall cannot does not silence the issue." 

You'll also be able to purchase one of these brand new Repeal jumpers emblazoned with Maser's artwork for a minimum donation of €30. (Follow this link to purchase online - note, you must collect from the Project Arts Centre on Friday, there is no delivery option)

Repeal Jumper

Cassie Delaney, one half of our podcast Before Brunch and one of the event organisers will be recording a Before Brunch Repeal special, all about how you can campaign in the run up to the referendum. 

The Repeal special of Before Brunch will go live on Sunday morning after the regular 10am episode on iTunes and Soundcloud. 

Check out Friday's Facebook Event page here.

We'll see you there. 

READ MORE: VIDEOS: Protests Begin As 'REPEAL' Mural Is Removed At Project Arts Centre

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Repeal repeal the 8th repeal project Repeal the 8th mural repeal jumpers podcasts before brunch
Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

