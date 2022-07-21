030 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

During what has surely been the clammiest seven days of most of our lives, we've persevered and found ways to live, laugh and love. It's our mission in life.

This week, we've been enjoying content inspired by the unnatural combination of Irish people and sunshine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey holding court in Café en Seine and funfairs by the sea. Come on in and join us, the water's fine.

Heatwave Content

It wasn't easy to choose between this and Darren Conway's salad video, but the Little Pant™ in 60 degree heat won it for us in the end. Sums up the mood of the nation.

Real Housewives of Dawson Street

Who would have thought we'd see the day that Teresa Giudice and pals would be flipping tables and flinging glasses at each other in the heart of Dublin? the housewives are here to film scenes for the 13th season of the show, and we're watching their every move like our lives depend on it.

Guinness x Fatti Burke collab

Irish artist and illustrator Fatti Burke, who you may know from the Snug popup in Hen's Teeth last year or her unique, colourful illustrations for the HSE social distancing campaigns, has collaborated with Guinness on a line of t-shirts, tote bags and bucket hats as well as prints which have all taken inspiration from Guinness’ iconic trademarks. Look no further for all your bag-of-can needs.

Howth Funfair

Sunny days in Dublin just scream funfair by the sea, and Howth has you covered in that department. Hop on the dart out, eat your weight in candy floss and spin around faster than Kylie Minogue on the waltzers. It's a vibe.

Leaving

As the name would suggest, we love Dublin. Huge fans. But as many of us have learnt over the last couple of years, there are so many incredible places to head to in Ireland when the sun is shining. If you've got a quiet weekend coming up, we highly recommend jumping in the car, on the bus or train and taking yourself on an adventure to a corner of the country you haven't been to before. You won't regret it.

Drinagh Pier in Eyeries, West Cork

Same time, same place next week for a fresh list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

