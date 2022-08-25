034 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, we tuned in in our thousands to watch the Rose of Tralee "for the craic" and collectively ended up in floods of tears as Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy took the crown in a triumphant win. We also drooled over pesto pizzas and spice bag baos, while making sure to save room in our stomachs to savour the selection at Dalkey Lobster Fest, kicking off this weekend. Looking for a bit of inspiration for what to eat, watch and have a giggle at? We've got you covered.

Let's get into it.

Rose of Tralee 2022

Always an equal parts bizarre and heartwarming spectacle, the Rose of Tralee made its return to Irish living rooms this week after a three-year hiatus. We saw Dáithí take a dip in an ice bath, dads throwing filthies across the audience and the triumphant return of the Rose of Tralee Twitter commentary. A successful festival all-round.

Corn Tailteann✅

An Fleadh ✅

Niall Horan ✅

Rose of Tralee pic.twitter.com/7Jc9XpG1gh — TG4TV 👁 (@TG4TV) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

"Yes Daithi, my grandfather shot Collins"



"Ah great stuff, and I hear you do a bit of breakdancing as well"#RoseOfTralee — Minister for Spuds at the Dept of Bacon & Cabbage (@FCTwenteBenson) August 22, 2022

Bites By Kwanghi @ Fresh, Camden Street

Made the return to the office recently and still haven't found your new go-to lunch spot? Bites by Kwanghi, the newest addition to Fresh on Camden Street is a good place to start. A mainstay of the Dublin street food scene, Kwanghi has set up permanent roots at the Dublin 2 store and is serving up a storm with spice bag baos, dumplings and ramen. Meal deals for lunch time include any bowl (choose between ramen, katsu chicken curry and loads more) and a drink for €12, or wings, fries and a drink for €10. Not too shabby.

Spice bag bao buns, Bites by Kwanghi

Dalkey Lobster Fest

Advertisement

Shellfish stans, get yourself on the DART this weekend and out to the most quintessentially Dalkey event of the year, the Dalkey Lobster Festival. Live music, cooking demos and of course, plenty of lobster, there'll definitely be a particularly special buzz about the village as the festival returns after a three year hiatus. We've got the lowdown on all you need to know about the event HERE.

Elton John looking like your ma on holidays

As we eagerly await the release of Elton John's collab with Britney Spears this Friday, please enjoy this clip of Elton belting out a few bars, in the style of your ma after a daiquiri or three on her holiday with the girls. Top tier hot take via @bitcoincowb0y on Twitter.

he’s the image of a dublin ma at tenerife https://t.co/12bBA7uRVJ — danny boy (@bitcoincowb0y) August 25, 2022

Advertisement

Coke Lane Pizza x Tír Deli collab

When two of Dublin's greatest foodie establishments collide, the results can only ever be delicious. Feast your eyes on the Smoked Margherita with smoky tomatoes and a drizzle of tasty Tír Deli pesto. Bellissimo.

Available for a limited time only, definitely one to order on your next trip to Coke Lane.

Same time, same place next week for an updated list of everything we're Lovin in Dublin.

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 'Due to unavoidable life trajectories' Jelliti's Coffee to cease trading