'Due to unavoidable life trajectories' Jelliti's Coffee to cease trading

Jelliti's Coffee took to Instagram to share the sad news with their followers that they would cease trading at the end of this week. Their caption read:

"It is with great sadness that we announce that this week is our last week 😭 Due to unavoidable life trajectories we will be serving our last coffees and treats this Sunday! We have had such a wonderful year, and we are so grateful for everyone who joined us for chats, jokes, and general good times. Join us this weekend for a celebration of good times and great coffee."

Jelliti's will be sorely missed amongst locals, and anyone who loved a coffee and a walk in Dún Laoghaire.

The Dún Laoghaire spot launched initially in October 2021 at Seapoint, with a focus on Mediterranean specialties (Turkish coffee and Berber tea) and mouth-watering treats. They even opened on Christmas Day for a few hours to serve all the sea swimmers before they went home to their Christmas dinner.

If you're in the Dún Laoghaire area this weekend, make sure that you pay Jelliti's Coffee one last visit before they shut up shop for good. Their last day of trade is Sunday 28th August.

