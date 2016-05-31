Best Of

10 Spots In Dublin To Find Unreal Vintage Gems For Festival Season

For that unique, stand-out look

Coachella takes place in California this weekend and so begins festival season 2018.

Festival season is one of the best times of the year and one of the craziest on Instagram. I can guarantee as soon as those pics start going up this weekend you'll be totes inspired and begin your hunt for your own savage outfits that will turn heads while you skip to the main stage. 

There's something about having a stunning piece, different from the rest, that will make you stand out from the crowd. Let's be honest, you might only wear it for such occasions, but you will love it more than anything else in your wardrobe. 

Vintage fashion is key to having a deadly look. It's totally unique and each piece has its own mysterious story. Not to mention the old trends are back in a big way.

Here are some of the best spots in Dublin to go rummaging through:

1. Tola Vintage 

My love affair with Tola Vintage began many years ago. Before I even lived in Dublin I used to get the bus up from my hometown especially to shop there and then once I did move up, I was in there every single weekend. The best part is I still wear most of the stuff I got there way back when because it hasn't gone out of fashion.

Tola have some of the funkiest pieces on sale, from bomber jackets to colourful dungarees, you really are guaranteed to find the perfect piece for your festival gedd'up.

They also have a kilo sale on super soon, so get in there and get hunting. 

A post shared by Tola Vintage (@tolavintage) on

A post shared by Tola Vintage (@tolavintage) on

2. 9 Crows 

9 Crows is a treasure trove for one-of-a-kind pieces. The store sells everything from hand-made halter necks right down to bangles and sunnies. 

You'll be trendy AF thanks to these guys!

3. Fresh

Behind a colourful, graffitied wall in Temple Bar, lies this alternative boutique that is a paradise for festival fashion hunters. 

Judging by it's name you can tell this place lives up to its rep and really is phresh as f*ck.

Tie-dye, hippy pants and savage jackets are some of the many awesome bits you'll find here. 

To top it all off, once you've gotten a stellar outfit you can walk to the other side of this store to get that dream hairdo. Sparkly space buns are goals tbh. 

A post shared by Babooshka (@babooshkabeauty) on

4. Dublin Vintage Factory

With a store in Smithfield and one on the quays, Dublin Vintage Factory is deffo somewhere to check out. 

The shop sells by the kilo (€20 each) so it's super affordable, as in, you could get six shirts for that, or a pair of jeans and two jumpers.

Class. 

5. The Harlequin

This place is a hipster haven.

The Harlequin has such a charm about it. There are so many things to explore once you step foot in here and you could find yourself getting lost for hours going through the rails. 

I bought my very first vintage item ever here when I was about fifteen, so I guess you could say this is where my love for vintage clothing began. I still have those Levi shorts and I still wear them, at a push though, I'm not as slim as I was at that age.

6. Carousel

This cute store offers has some timeless pieces on offer.

It's proper gorge.

A post shared by Rumi Morita (@mori4645) on

7. George's Street Arcade

There are loads of vintage shops in the arcade, each one with its own style.

Time to find a festival fave.

8. Lucy's Lounge

This place is like stepping into Pandora's box, you just don't know what you could find. 

You will need to spend some time here because a thorough root is essential. 

A post shared by Lucy's Lounge (@lucyslounge) on

9. Siopaella

This trendy siopa has me in awe every time I step in.

It's a wonderland of vintage unique finds and it has some of the prettiest pieces you will ever see. 

10. Monto

This retro bespoke store has some deadly bits to keep you festival savvy.

Apparel for every kind of style.

A post shared by @theapparelappeal on

