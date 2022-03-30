6 Dublin walks to try this weekend

Haven't got any plans for the day? Feeling restless? Then you need to take a walk, my friend.

With the weekend coming to a close, you need to leave the couch and venture out around our beautiful county.

We've assembled a few of the very best below for your delectation and delight, including seaside walks, hilly options, and even city strolls (should you not want to stray too far).

Have a browse below, we're sure you'll find something to your liking.

1. The Great South Wall Walk

Take yourself on a jaunt over to the chunky but funky Poolbeg Lighthouse, with the option of a short stroll starting from the carpark on Pigeon House Road or a longer ramble beginning on Sandymount Strand.

Click here for more info.

2. The Hellfire Club

Grab your witchiest pals and enjoy a loop walk and great city views on the Hellfire walk, where you'll find this iconic hunters lodge with a haunted history.

Click here for more info.

3. The Dodder Walk

A relaxing riverside walk through Dublin's leafy southside suburbs, which takes you from Rathfarnham to the Grand Canal.

Click here for more info.

4. Carrickgollogan Forest Walk

There are an array of walks with a variety of lengths and levels of difficulty at Carrickgollogan, with beautiful woodlands and great views of the Dublin mountains.

Click here for more info.

5. Ticknock Walk

A scenic looped walk with a fairy castle and amazing views of Dublin City, Dublin Bay, Bray Head and Wicklow Mountains. What more could one honestly ask for?

Click here for more info.

6. Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk

You'll have to venture over the Wicklow county bounds for this one, but it's worth it for the incredible coastal views and the visit to The Fat Fox at the end. A must on a sunny day.

Click here for more info.

