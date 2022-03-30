What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Alcoholic slushies, leftover sourdough crackers and Myles na gCopaleen Day

The Food

Fancy crackers and dip from Oliveto

Few joys in life as are satisfying as dipping some crackers into a flavoured paste. In true Oliveto style, this simple pleasure has been nicely elevated, with a dip made from pistachios, wild garlic and parsley, the big old sesame encrusted cracker has been made in the Sardinian “carta di musica” style from leftover sourdough starter. It looks fresh, unctuous and exactly like we are going to pull our fingers all around the side of the bowl to check that it's all gone at the end.

The Drink

Dark n' Stormy slushies from SOUP ramen

While we patiently wait for SOUP 2 in Smithfield to open the new cocktail bar they've been teasing for weeks, we will have to make do with the unreal drinks that they sling out at their existing premises. The Dark n' Stormy slushie from Dun Laoghaire's SOUP ramen, has been lovingly crafted by the booze-maker in chief Conor Brennan and looks every inch the type of drink, we would like to slurp till it's all gone.

To Book

Saltwater Grocery x Assassination Custard collab night

Saltwater Grocery are hosting their first-ever collaboration and what a set of collaborators they have chosen. The team out in Terenure will be creating a menu alongside the brilliant husband and wife team of Ken and Gwen from the cult fave Assassination Custard. The once-off event has two sittings on Sunday, April 3rd, either 18.00 or 20.30, the six-course tasting menu is priced at €65 per person and for more info email, [email protected]

The Event

Myles Day at The Palace Bar

One of the city's oldest pubs will be returning with its annual Myles Day in celebration of the life and work of the late Flann O'Brien. A regular to the pub on Fleet Street, O'Brien known by his moniker Myles na gCopaleen, conducted plenty of his social observations and meetings from the pub's beautiful snug. Admission is free and the celebrations kick off at 14.00 on April Fools Day (which corresponds with his death on April 1st 1966).

To Do

Order your boujie Easter eggs

Memories of the empty supermarket aisles during the great Easter egg shortage of 2021 are still fresh in the minds of many. That's why it's important to preorder your Easter eggs from some of the many amazing Irish chocolatiers dotted around Ireland, here's our list of our top 7 if you need some inspiration.

