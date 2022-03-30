Balally café welcomes Ramadan with new food cart

Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan begins on the 1st April this year and continues on until the 30th. Munch Café, located by Balally Luas Stop, is celebrating with a brand new food cart, that promises to be full of Ramadan treats.

The Ramadan menu launches on Monday 28th March. Munch are taking preorders on their set Ramadan boxes until Thursday, and they warn that there's very limited stock, so don't delay in your ordering. Of course if you do miss out on ordering, and you're in the Balally area, you can stop by the new Munch café food cart and try out the Ramadan menu. They have a lovely little café for some coffee, tea, and of course, these Ramadan treats that Munch describes as "pure bliss".

Advertisement

If you celebrate Ramadan, or know someone who does, why not pick up a box or some treats from Munch café - it might just make their day.

The café opens 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturdays, and 12pm to 4pm on Sundays.

Header image via Instagram/munchbalally

READ ON: Temple Bar welcomes a new spot for budding burrito lovers