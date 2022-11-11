7 Independent breweries to support in Dublin right now

Supporting local is for life, not just for Christmas.

With price increases of around 25c per pint confirmed for one of the largest suppliers to Irish pubs, it's as good a time as any to familiarise yourself with some of the excellent local breweries all over Dublin and beyond. Here's a quick round up of a few of our favourites, if you're looking for inspo this weekend.

Rascals Brewing Co

You may know these guys for their iconic Club Rock Shandy Pale Ale or have seen their Happy Days and Yankee ales on tap throughout the city. While living and working in New Zealand founders Emma and Cathal were inspired by the Kiwi craft beer industry, and decided to set up their own specialist brewery in Inchicore. They also have a delicious pizza menu - well worth a visit.

5 Lamps

One of the crispest, tastiest lagers you'll come across - it's a crying shame this beer isn't on tap in more pubs around the city. They also have a range of pale ale, red ale and stout on offer, and you can pay them a visit at their brewery inside the Camden.

Four Provinces

Tasty craft beers brewed in small batches at their HQ in Kimmage, Four Provinces also prioritise sourcing local smaller batch whiskeys, gins and tonics for their bar. The bar is dog-friendly and a great place to immerse yourself in the aul cúpla focal - you can also buy their beer by the case online if your heart so desires.

Urban Brewing Dublin

One of Dublin's OG breweries located on Custom House Quay, these guys are great for hosting events and brewery tours and have a delicious tapas menu to accompany their array of beers and ales. Their vault space is unique and atmospheric, and a great place to take a craft beer lover who's visiting Dublin for the first time.

Whiplash Beer

A Ballyer brewery brewing bangin beers, Whiplash originally started as a side project for pals and brewing aficionados Alex and Alan back in 2016. Since then, Whiplash has been awarded Beer of the Year by Irish consumers, nabbed Honest Brew's Breakthrough Brewery Award and also been named Ireland's top rated brewery by Untappd. Pick up a can or two to find out why.

Dublin City Brewing

Exactly what it says on the tin. Opt for Renegade Red Ale, Pioneer Pilsner or Liberator Lager and find out what this award-winning brewery is all about.

Wicklow Wolf

Just over the county bounds in Newtown Mount Kennedy you'll find the Wicklow Wolf Brewery which is well worth a visit for craft beer lovers, and you can also find their beers in bars and off licences all over Dublin. You can expect tropical pale ales, chocolatey stouts and great non-alcoholic options too.

Did we miss out your favourite independent brewery? Let us know and we'll add them to the list.

Please drink responsibly.

Header image via Instagram/whiplashbeer

