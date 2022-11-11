Tola Vintage has just opened a new store on Aungier Street

By Katy Thornton

November 11, 2022 at 10:48am

Making sustainable shopping even easier for all us retail addicts.

 

There has never been more of a focus on sustainable shopping and fashion, and frequenting vintage stores as opposed to typical fast fashion outlets is a great way to satisfy that retail therapy craving. There's a wealth of thrift shops and secondhand stores in Dublin City Centre, and Tola Vintage has just made shopping sustainably even easier.

Joining their two shops in Temple Bar, Tola Vintage has welcomed a third location, this time on Aungier Street.

Tola Vintage Aungier Street officially opened this week on Thursday 10th November. Their colourful exterior can't be missed; the blue, orange, and pink a beacon for lovers of vintage fashion.

They're already sharing the amazing bits they have in-store on their location-specific Instagram, so make sure you give them the follow.

Popping into Tola Vintage's third Dublin location sounds like a great way to spend an afternoon this weekend.

Header image via Instagram/tolaaungierstreet

