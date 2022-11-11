Grafton Street welcomes the return of the Christmas lights

By Katy Thornton

November 11, 2022 at 10:01am

Dublin's shopping district has been lit up once more.

 

The arrival of the lights on Grafton Street is as clear of a sign as you can get that Christmas is coming. DublinTown, the business behind the annual lights, officially switched them on last night, 10th November. They've been working on installing the lights all over the city since the beginning of October, ready for silly season.

DublinTown has been in charge of illuminating Dublin for Christmas for the last 13 years. They have had to adapt in light (no pun intended) of the energy crisis to ensure we can still enjoy the lights. For example, this year the lights on Grafton Street will only use one third of the electricity used by just one home electric shower.

There will be 25 Dublin streets adorned with Christmas lights this year.

We hope that this news has brightened (again, no pun intended) your day as much as it has brightened ours. Something magical to check out over the weekend.

