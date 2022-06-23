8 Dublin burger joints to check out on National Burger Day

Get stuck in this National Burger Day.

June 23rd marks National Burger Day, as if we needed more of an excuse to head out for a tasty burger. While there are plenty of burger joints in Dublin, we've compiled a list of those that deserve top tier marks, and are most likely to satisfy you for the day that's in it.

Max's Burgers

Location: Clontarf

Owned by the people who once did Prado, Max's Burgers does burgers in all kinds of meat including lamb, turkey, chicken, and of course the classic, beef. They also do a butternut squash burger and a falafel burger for veggies out there. You can check out their menu HERE.

DASH Burger

Locations: Capel Street & Kevin Street

I can hardly believe I only tried my first DASH burger a few months back, but it has stayed with me ever since. Smash burgers deserve all their hype, and more; they stay juicy and flavoursome, cushioned inside the softest of buns. 10/10 and no complaints from me.

Advertisement

Bunsen

Multiple Locations

Personally when it comes to burgers, I don't like all the bells and whistles. A good ol' Bunsen burger has got to be one of the best in Dublin, and lucky for you, there's a ton of Bunsen restaurants all over the city. The menu is short and sweet and the burgers are truly delicious.

StripTease Burger

Location: Walkinstown

How often can you really call a burger sexy? At StripTease Burger, every burger combination is just that. Plus they have all the sexy sides to go along with their sexy burgers.

Advertisement

TriBeCa

Location: Ranelagh

They might be the home of chicken wings, but TriBeCa sure know how to do a banging burger as well. I recently enjoyed their Guacamole Burger, complete with pickled jalapeños, and pico de gallo, and it was chef's kiss stunning.

WingMan

Locations: Kilbarrack Road & Malahide

The food truck of dreams, which has a new location opening in Coolock, has more than enough burger variations to satisfy you this National Burger Day.

Heisenburger

Advertisement

Location: Richmond Street

Heisenburger is a fairly new addition to the Dublin burger scape, but they've made quite the impact already. Open from 4pm today, why not stop by after work for something tasty.

Cluck Chicken

Location: Walkinstown

If chicken burgers are more your vibe, the Cluck Chicken truck has got you. These guys create monthly specials, and their passion for the chicken burger really makes for a tasty dish.

See, plenty of Dublin burger joints for you to get yourself sorted on National Burger Day.

Header image via Instagram/heisenburgerdublin2

Advertisement

READ ON: Ever wondered what happened to Dublin's first ever gay bar?