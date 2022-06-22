Ever wondered what happened to Dublin's first ever gay bar?

Spoiler, there's a new retro glam bar there instead.

Add this one to your To Try list. Bartley's is an ideal spot for cocktails, coffee, food, and events, based in The Grafton Hotel. They have four distinct spaces, the lounge, the bar, the coffee dock, and the restaurant, ideal to cater for all your hospitality needs.

Bartley's was built on the site of what used to be Bartley Dunne's pub. This atmospheric venue embraces the personality of this iconic landmark that was Dublin’s first gay bar which welcomed a diverse and eclectic mix of people up until it closed in the 1990’s. The space gives off retro glamour, as well as a warm and welcoming ambience in order to make all patrons feel right at home upon visiting.

Bartley's aims to be a venue that suits all occasions, be that corporate events, work drinks, sports viewings, a spot of lunch or dinner, or whatever it is you're looking for.

Chef John Sheridan says this of what you can expect from Bartley's:

“Even though Bartley’s is newly reopened, we have worked hard to retain some of the original atmosphere that made Bartley Dunnes a default destination in Dublin. Although located in the newly refurbished Grafton Hotel, it’s so much more than a “hotel bar”, we do things differently.”

While very much part of The Grafton, Bartley's is now more of a standalone venue, as good for hotel residents as non residents.

You can book a table HERE.

