8 markets to check out in Dublin right now

For all your weekend browsing needs.

If our stats are anything to go by, the Lovin readers are big fans of an aul market. You crazy cats can't get enough! So we've rounded up some of the best markets to check out in Dublin right now, some new, some old, all stacked with one-off gems to discover.

We Love Markets at the Digital Hub

These guys usually reside in the old Dandelion Market by Stephens Green, but are now venturing further afield with a new monthly outdoor flea at The Digital Hub on Thomas Street. Their first one is this Sunday, 20th of March!

Markets at the Grand Social

The Grand Social regularly hold great markets where you can pick up some real gems - keep an eye on their Instagram for announcements on upcoming flea fests.

Saturday Markets at Lucky's

Located in the heart of the Liberties, Lucky's is an obvious choice for a good ole market rummage. Find the best from local and vintage sellers, and celebrate your purchases with a delicious Coke Lane pizza. It just makes sense.

Bushy Park Market

Recently reopened for business, Bushy Park Market has a great selection of traders old and new and runs every Saturday from 10am-4pm.

The Useless Flea at Workman's Club

Lovers of vintage clothes should make this one a a priority. The Useless Project excelled with online markets and tips for sustainability over lockdown, and for the last few months have been holding long-awaited in person fleas at Workmans. The next one will kick off this Sunday!

Jamestown Market, Inchicore

An impressive flea market in the heart of Dublin 8 with everything from vintage magazines and vinyls to one-off collectibles. A great place for a rummage.

Wilde Vintage, Richmond Ave

The place to go if you're looking for a unique piece of vintage furniture, or just a place to get lost in for an afternoon.

Liberty Market, Meath Street

Capturing the true essence of the Liberties is the famous Liberty Market, one of the longest running and most famous of its kind. Soak up the atmosphere and discover a few hidden gems, then treat yourself to a coffee and a pastry and one of the many great spots nearby. Liberty Market is an institution!

Header image via Instagram/luckysdublin

READ NEXT: Póg to open fifth location in Clontarf