Six Fab Spots To Grab A Frozen Cocktail In Dublin

Summer is here and while it might not feel that way at the moment thanks to this absolute washout of a weekend, there’s one thing that always brightens up any evening: food and frozen cocktails (preferably in margarita form). The perfect summertime combination if you ask me.

Here’s some of the best places around the city to get one…

777

My absolute favourite Mexican restaurant in Dublin, this spot does a mean frozen margarita as well as unreal food. Grab a seat at the bar, order some taquitos to go with it and enjoy.

The Taphouse, Ranelagh

Their roof terrace is a great place to while away sunnier evenings with a drink in hand. They do a daily Slushie Special so check at the bar to see what flavours they’ve got on offer.

The Paddocks, Clonee

This spot really goes all out when it comes to their frozen cocktail menu. They have every kind of frozen daiquiri you can think of, from Kopparberg to Loop the Loop and even a Twister one that looks exactly like the ice pop.

Acapulco, South Great George’s Street

This spot does one of the best margaritas in the capital, and their pitchers are served frozen – dream. Their frozen margaritas come in a range of flavours including passionfruit, mango and strawberry.

Xico, Baggot Street

Did you even go to Xico if you didn’t order a frozen marg? They have a whole load of different flavours to choose from and of course, there’s also their signature Mexican Bulldog that comes with a bottle of Desperados in it. You can even grab yourself a free one if you come to them before or after a gig this summer and show your ticket.

McGowans, Phibsborough

This is one of the most popular nights out on the northside and the frozen cocktails on their menu are made even better by the fact that they do a fab two for €10 offer mid-week.

