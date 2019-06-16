Five Of The Very Best Vegan Burgers In Dublin

There’s more vegan options in the city than ever right now, with new plant-based cafés popping up all the time, and more restaurants offering genuinely great vegan options.

It’s never been easier to go meat-free, especially if you’re on the lookout for a great vegan burger. Here’s a few of my favourite spots serving them up around Dublin…

McGuinness’s Takeaway, Camden Street

At first look, this chipper seems like your standard takeaway but it actually has one of the best vegan menus in the city.

They’ve got everything from pizza to kebabs and their vegan menu is so good, once you’ve tried one you won’t look back. Try their philly cheese steak sandwich or their homemade black bean burger and thank me later.

BuJo, Sandymount

By far one of the best burger spots around, they were the first to bring the hugely popular Beyond Meat burger to Ireland in the form of their vegan option. Theirs is served up with vegan cheese and garlic veganaise on a brioche bun, and could definitely be mistaken for the real thing.

Happy Food, Camden Court

This entirely plant-based restaurant does meat-free versions of everything from curries to fry-ups. The Whopper burger on their brunch menu made with black bean, sweet potato and portobello mushroom really hits the spot.

Token

An all-round great spot to while away a few hours on the arcade games, they also do great burgers, hot dogs and southern fried tenders, all available in vegan form. Their vegan Chick sliders are definitely one to try on the menu and they even do a vegan Big Mac – just look at it:

Bang Bang, Phibsborough

This Leinster Street coffee shop/deli/vintage shop rolled into one is a real favourite with locals and it’s easy to see why. They have plenty of vegan options including sweet treats and make their vegan burgers fresh every morning. Just make sure you try their coffee while you’re here, too.

Main image via @mcguinnesstakeaway

