Five Of The Very Best Vegan Burgers In Dublin
There’s more vegan options in the city than ever right now, with new plant-based cafés popping up all the time, and more restaurants offering genuinely great vegan options.
It’s never been easier to go meat-free, especially if you’re on the lookout for a great vegan burger. Here’s a few of my favourite spots serving them up around Dublin…
McGuinness’s Takeaway, Camden Street
At first look, this chipper seems like your standard takeaway but it actually has one of the best vegan menus in the city.
They’ve got everything from pizza to kebabs and their vegan menu is so good, once you’ve tried one you won’t look back. Try their philly cheese steak sandwich or their homemade black bean burger and thank me later.
View this post on Instagram
Our customers always say that they are making their way through our vegan menu wanting to try everything out! With our extensive menu filled with plant based as well as mock meat options it can be a hard choice 🙈 Let us know what your favourite McGuinness meal is and what you want to try next! #McGuinnessTakeaway #BecauseWeGetHungryToo
BuJo, Sandymount
By far one of the best burger spots around, they were the first to bring the hugely popular Beyond Meat burger to Ireland in the form of their vegan option. Theirs is served up with vegan cheese and garlic veganaise on a brioche bun, and could definitely be mistaken for the real thing.
View this post on Instagram
The @beyondmeat vegan burger and fries from @bujoburgerjoint in Dublin are absolutely incredible 💕 Back in Ireland for the weekend and this has started of the trip perfectly 😍
Happy Food, Camden Court
This entirely plant-based restaurant does meat-free versions of everything from curries to fry-ups. The Whopper burger on their brunch menu made with black bean, sweet potato and portobello mushroom really hits the spot.
Token
An all-round great spot to while away a few hours on the arcade games, they also do great burgers, hot dogs and southern fried tenders, all available in vegan form. Their vegan Chick sliders are definitely one to try on the menu and they even do a vegan Big Mac – just look at it:
View this post on Instagram
🌱 Vegan.Big.Mac.Is.Hurrr!!! It's been on the cards for weeks and the clowns in the kitchen have f*cking nailed it. We kept it as close to authentic as possible – 2 Vegan Patties, Vegan Cheese, Mac Daddy Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and used @coghlans_artisan_bakers Vegan Buns. It's very possible it's our best vegan burger ever! Only available if you're dining in, cause it's biiiig 🌱 🍔 🤡 . . . . #vegan #maccas #plantbased #filth #yougetthemcD #veganeats #inclusivity #tokendublin #veganfood #veggieburger #heaven
Bang Bang, Phibsborough
This Leinster Street coffee shop/deli/vintage shop rolled into one is a real favourite with locals and it’s easy to see why. They have plenty of vegan options including sweet treats and make their vegan burgers fresh every morning. Just make sure you try their coffee while you’re here, too.
View this post on Instagram
A #randomwalk on a #sundayafternoon resulted to #discover this #hiddengem : #vintage #deli #coffee and #greatmusic. A #lovely #unique #spot I'll definitely #visitmore 👌🏻😊
Main image via @mcguinnesstakeaway
