Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

By Lynda Keogh

October 15, 2021 at 7:11pm

You heard it here first - Hot Girl Halloween is a thing.

If you weren't lucky enough to embrace your hot-girl-summer, fret not - it's pumpkin spice season and we're embracing hot-girl-Halloween. Hot-girl-Halloween is of course not limited to just the gals, everyone should get on board and live their best lives this autumn.

The spooky season is officially upon us, and if like us, you probably just can't get enough of the delicious selection of Pumpkin Spice Lattes that Dublin has to offer. If it's after five, the thought of caffeine is a little too much and you have a small penchant for an espresso martini - this is the drink for you.

This festively fitting, boo-zey pumpkin spice espresso martini is made with Baileys, pumpkin spice syrup, coffee Liqueur and vanilla vodka.

You'll find this fittingly festive baby at The Schoolhouse in Ballsbridge.

