4 Nollaig na mBan events happening in and around Dublin

Nollaig na mBan, or Women's Christmas is an age old Irish tradition, and there are a number of events happening in Dublin to mark the occasion.

Women's Christmas in Ireland is observed every year on 6th January, and is traditionally a day where women rest after catering to and looking after everybody over the festive period. Historically, women would gather on this day in pubs or houses to celebrate each other, and this year it's no different. There are a number of events all over Dublin celebrating women and raising funds for women's charities - here are a few of them:

Cold Water Swim

Women's Aid

To celebrate Women's Christmas and stand in solidarity with women escaping domestic violence, Women's Aid are organising a cold water swim which you can take part in from anywhere in Ireland. For more info and to register, head to their website.

Nollaig na mBan DJ Set

Rascals Brewery

To celebrate Women's Christmas Rascals regular Paula Lahiff will be in situ with an eclectic set of funky, soulful jazzy and poppy upbeat hits and deeper cuts from across the decades.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can book a table via the Rascal's website.

Nollaig na mBan Bodies of Work

Irish Writers Centre

The Irish Writers Centre are keeping up tradition with their annual Nollaig na mBan celebration, a showcase of the extraordinary achievements of women writers in Ireland. The event takes place from 7.00pm-9.30pm - tickets and more info available here.

Nollaig na mBan at Avondale House

Wicklow

A hop, skip and a jump over the county bounds into Wicklow, but worth including nonetheless.

On January 6th Avondale House will open for a guided tour following the lives and stories of formidable women like Delia Tudor Stuart Parnell and the pioneering ladies of the Ladies Land League. While you're in the area, you can explore the oft Instagrammed Treetop Walk & Viewing Tower in Avondale Forest and soak up the incredible views.

Nollaig na mBan shona daoibh, to those in Dublin and beyond!

