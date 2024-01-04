Tallaght house available to rent for an eye-watering €9k a month

2024 Outs: Unreasonable rent.

Anyone who has ever tried to rent in this city knows the situation is fairly dire. Daft is a place where dreams often go to die, whether that's a landlord trying to pass off a black bin bag as a wall, a literal tent in someone's back garden passing as suitable living conditions worth €40 a night, or renting a single bed in a shared room for €800.

Not to mention the queues and queues you often see of people desperately trying to secure a place to live. As someone who has been to their fair share of viewings, there's nothing quite like being one of 20 different groups trying to market themselves as ideal tenants, particularly when you're often up against families of four of five looking at the same place as you, part of a couple.

Yes, Daft never fails to dismay us with its lack of viable options for rent, and this Tallaght property, with eleven bedrooms and five bathrooms, paints a sad picture of what to expect of the rental market in 2024. The D24 property will set its tenants back €9,350 per month, and if the house reaches capacity with 11 tenants, that will make their rent €850 a month, which in this day and age is somewhat "standard" rent.

However, three of the beds are singles, with eight doubles, meaning said tenants might not want to split the rent equally. Also, there are only seven bedrooms in the floor plan, which implies that some of these rooms are for sharing too.

This house is also marketed towards students, who are unlikely to be able to afford €850 rent a month.

This is what Daft says of the property:

"HWP The Property specialists have a number of properties ideal for company/colleges lets in DUBLIN 24/DUBLIN 22. Below we have 33 Kingswood view, a newly renovated property ideal for a variety of company or college lets, offering bespoke accommodation finished to the highest of standards. N0.33 is a Purpose built share home.... Long term lease options and conveniently located within easy reach of a host of local amenities including shops, schools, leisure facilities and The Square Shopping Centre. Within a two minute drive you will find the M50 motorway and within walking distance you will find the Red Luas line."

I wish I could say we're surprised, but we're just disappointed.

