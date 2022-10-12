Our top comfort dishes and where to find them in Dublin

Sometimes a chicken fillet roll is the only thing for it.

While we love trying new food here at Lovin Dublin, sometimes going for the tried and true comfort dishes is all that will satisfy us. There is a time and a place to try delicacies and intricate meals, and there's a time and a place where you just want to devour a huge bowl of mac n' cheese (normally in the comfort of your own home where no one can see you're eating it straight out of the still-hot pot).

Toasties

I couldn't possibly list all the incredible places you can get a toastie in Dublin; the nice thing about this particular comfort food is that it's in large supply. I've had some of my personal favourites from Meltdown, Griolladh, Blackberry Café, The Cheeky Piglet, to name a few, and I'm always on the lookout for more.

If you're a toastie fiend too, check out this list of some of Dublin's best spots to secure one.

Ramen

I have to be in a very specific mood for ramen, and that mood generally comes about on a chilly day when I want soup, but my hunger demands something more substantial. Last month I got some really good ramen from a sushi spot in Temple Bar called Eatokyo which I would definitely recommend, but our top recommendation for authentic ramen has to be Nomo which you'll find on Charlotte's Way. Make sure if you run out of noodles but have loads of broth left to ask for more by saying "Kaedama" to your server.

Also it's actually polite to slurp ramen, which is always a bonus when ordering it.

Carvery

I love a wee carvery (and by wee, I mean monstrous) and while it's not going to be something you want every time you're in need of comfort, once you get the notion to have one, it's hard to get rid of it. We have a pretty smashing list of the best places in Dublin to get a carvery HERE, which includes The Grange at Deansgrange, Fagan's in Drumcondra, The Old Spot on Bath Avenue, and many more.

Definitely one of my favourite comfort dishes to nab in Dublin.

Smash Burgers

I'm gonna to say smash burgers specifically because ever since I tried my first one, I simply do not want to return to the regular burger patty. It seems I'm not the only one who feels this way, as smash burgers are popping up faster than donut shops in 2016, so there's no shortage of restaurants to acquire this particular comfort dish. My personal go-to spot is Dash Burger on Kevin Street.

Chicken Fillet Roll

We may be a food blog, first and foremost, but that doesn't mean we're snobby, okay? A trip to the deli is sometimes the only thing that will comfort us on a rainy day, or a Monday that insists on Monday-ing. While we all have our own individual deli orders (including, but not limited to, sausage rolls, jambons, hash browns, a single chicken fillet in a bag, and wedges) my personal fave has to be the tried and true Chicken Fillet Roll (capitalised for emphasis).

Luckily, our very own Fiona Frawley is on the quest for the best chicken fillet roll in Dublin through our new series Chick Advisor (yes I know, I work with some very talented people) and you can check out her first taste test below.

All-Day Breakfast

Yes, I'm aware how super vague just saying breakfast is. But when I'm in true need of comfort, there's nothing that makes me feel better like breakfast, especially at a non breakfast time. Luckily there's lots of Dublin spots that do an all-day breakfast, from The Cheeky Piglet to Metro Café. If you're like me, you can find them all HERE.

Cheesy Pasta

Sure, any pasta is comforting; I'm a true sucker for a classic pub lasagne (shoutout Dundrum House for doing one of the best). But just plain pasta with cheese is quite literally one of my favourite things, and can instantly improve my mood.

Which is why the current fascination with Cacio e Pepe brings me copious amounts of joy. I have recently had it at new Nassau Street spot Aperitivo Cicchetti, as well as takeaway spot by Connolly Station Fásta. It's difficult to get cheesy pasta wrong, meaning both spots served this fine dish to perfection.

And there you have it; our favourite comfort dishes and where to find them in Dublin. That's not to say I don't also crave pizza, pastries, burritos, or any other number of cosy feeds when I'm in need of some comforting, but hey, there's always room for part two.

Header images via Instagram/meltdowndublin & /nomoramen

