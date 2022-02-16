What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Drink some angel hair, eat some deep-fried nostalgic dessert and get tickets to a once-off festival.

The Food

Try the DL's cubed tapioca

The DL, 6 Crow St, Temple Bar.

Cast your mind back to the first mention of tapioca, it would probably dredge up images of a milky substance with clumps of starchy spheres floating to the top. This ingredient has a lot more to it than a nostalgic mainstay, the team at The DL have reclaimed it and created a truly exciting starter, a cheesy tapioca served with a sweet chilli pineapple jam. It's got all the trappings of a delicious food item: sweet, salty and (most-importantly) deep-fried.

The Drink

Try Big Fan Bao's latest concoction.

Big Fan Bao, Dublin 2's 16 Aungier Street.

Far too often when it comes to ordering, we slouch back into old formulaic answers, the words leave our mouth before our brain has even formed what they mean. Challenging this high level of inertia, Big Fan Bao has shaken up the drinks offering and have brought us this truly exciting and frothy-looking beverage. Embodying the "Smooth, Sweet, Spicy and a fighter!" of their chef Chun Lee, the drink contains vodka, chocolate, milk, chilli, coconut, Korean chilli and angel hair. This drink has a limited run and is available until the end of the week.

To Book

Tickets for the Polish Wine Fest

Polish Wine Fest, Dublin 8's The Fumbally Stables.

Want to seem extremely in the know and raise money for charity in the process, the Polish Wine Fest is just the event for you. The first of its kind in Ireland, the organisers have invited 16 Polish wine producers and visitors will have the opportunity to sample over 70 wine labels and learn about unusual grape varieties. Tickets are priced at €20, the event will take place on March 27 in Dublin 8's The Fumbally Stables, for more info click here.

The Event

A Sopranos' Quiz

Hen's Teeth, Blackpitts, Dublin 8.

Following on from the success of their Vito Spatafore pop up evening (which sold out in a matter of hours), the team are following on with the Italian-American mafia theme, by launching a Sopranos-themed quiz that will be hosted by Joseph R. Gannascoli. Book as soon as you can to avoid disappointment, capish?

To Do

Plant some seeds

If you have managed to defy the stats and the housing crisis and have some outdoor space in Dublin, now is the time to fully embrace the onset of Spring and start planting some seeds. For many, the passing of Valentine's Day is a signifier to get your gloves out and start shuffling soil around some pots. For more info on the best approach to take, read Airfield Estate's latest blog post on the subject.

READ ON: Welcome Shaku Maku, Dublin's newest Middle Eastern diner