Have dinner with one of the stars of The Sopranos at this Dublin 8 spot

Just like Mamma used to make.

There are many things that could surprise you about Joseph R. Gannascoli, the actor who played Vito Spatafore in our beloved Sopranos.

For one, he's a steadfast supporter of Dundalk FC. He's also a dab hand at preparing cheese wheel carbonara, and intends to share the goods with the people of Dublin 8 this April.

Sopranos stans can enjoy an evening at Vitos this April at Hen's Teeth, which will be transformed into an Italian trattoria for the occasion. With help from the Hen's Teeth crew, Gannascoli will prepare three courses of food paired expertly with natural Italian wines, and then have an after-dinner chat with those in attendance about his Sopranos days. Joe is a trained chef and famously one of Tony's best guys, so we're expecting big things.

Seeing as one of the things we all loved most about The Sopranos were the plentiful, visceral food references, we'd imagine tickets will go fast for this one. You can enjoy an evening with Vito on either the 20th or 21st of April, and tickets are available HERE. Priced at €75, they include a three course meal and a chat with Joe over a few glasses of Valpolicellas. Madone.

It's yet to be confirmed if there'll be Johnny Cakes on the menu. A gal can dream, I suppose.

Header image via Twitter/sopranoscaps

