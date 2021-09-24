WATCH: The cast and creators of The Many Saints of Newark discuss creating the Sopranos prequel movie

The movie telling the early days of Tony Soprano is in Irish cinemas right now!

When it comes to conversations about the greatest TV shows ever made, The Sopranos is always listed right now the top.

So of course, when a movie arrives that finally brings us back to that world and those characters, anticipation is going to be very high!

The Many Saints of Newark arrives in Irish cinemas this week, telling the story of a young Tony Soprano, and the friends and family (and enemies) around him to made him to the main we all know and love/hate from the hit HBO show.

In the run up to the movie's release, our pals over on JOE got to talk to a lot of the cast and creators of the new movie, staring with...

Michael Gandolfini (Tony Soprano)

Alessandro Nivola (Dickie Moltisanti)

David Chase (writer)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Harold McBrayer)

Ray Liotta (Aldo Montisanti)

Michela De Rossi (Giuseppina Bruno)

Alan Taylor (director)