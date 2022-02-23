What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Brazilian Carnival, hedge foraging, a Tandoori spiced vegetable and a drink with a piece of orange rind attached to the glass.

The Food

Charred Aubergine

Woodruff, Enniskerry Road, Stepaside

There are few vegetables that we feel sorry for more, than the aubergine. Far too often it's macerated into a sloppy paste or hacked into chunks and flung into something passing as a curry. This dish from Woodruff plucks the aubergine out from that vegetable character arc, Pretty Woman style, dresses it up real nice and (unlike Richard Gere) consistently treats it properly. The whole aubergine has been doused with Tandoori spices and looks to have spent some time in the high heat of the Tandoori oven. Then it's been paired with a Dunany spelt mixed with red kale, topped with labneh, and flavoured with a pistachio, pomegranate & mint dressing. It's a fresh, clean and zesty-looking dish that's so packed with flavours it looks like it's about to topple over.

The Drink

Peach Sour Spesh

Fade Street Social, 6 Fade Street

If you ask us more drinks should have the whimsy in them to have a perfectly rounded circle of orange peel attached to the side of the glass with a peg. Luckily Fade Street have got their cutters out and have crafted one to go with their new special, a peach sour. This drink looks like a mash-up between a peach bellini and a pisco sour which we are absolutely here for. It's a spesh so best get there quick.

To Book

Allta x Roundwood Stores Pop-up night

The Fumbally, Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8

The union of The Roundwood Stores and Allta's cooking would make anyone sit up and take note. This popup event in The Fumbally Stables promises all things "delicious and Irish", created by the trio Jake McCarthy, Stefano Forte and Jack Farrelly, with wine pairings matched by Clara Hulmes. Priced at €70 per person with an optional drink pairing for €35, tickets are extremely limited for more details click here.

The Event

Carnival Festival

Wigwam, 54 Middle Abbey Street

Wigwam are hosting a celebration of Brazilian Culture from February 21st-27th. The festival will have a series of events from bingo to drag shows, alongside Brazilian food and drink specials like feijoada, petisco and caipirinhas. For information on ticketing and events click here.

To Do

Forage

Foraging season has officially begun, it's time to get the wellies on, stuff your pockets with some bags and stick your head in some hedgerows. Ómós have created a foraging guide detailing what comes up when and where, it can be accessed through their newsletter, for more information click here.

