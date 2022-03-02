What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Burnt cheesecake, a cocktail in a beaker and a candlelit fianna feast.

The Food

Burnt Basque cheesecake

Urbanity, 11 Coke Lane, Smithfield

Urbanity know a thing or two about creating some aesthetically pleasing plates, and their take on the classic burnt Basque cheesecake certainly fulfils the brief. The team out in Smithfield always look to what's in season to create their dishes, that's why they've made up their cheese cake with one of the seasons' must-have stalks, topping it with rhubarb compote, adding rose & vanilla poached rhubarb and pomegranate seeds, this dessert demands to be plated by the shovel-load.

The Drink

A Science Experiment

The Lab, 54A Thomas Street

They love a theme at The Lab, the interior inspired by the chicest of science labs, the pizzas are the product of sourdough experimentation, and the drinks are as exciting as measures get. This spritz in particular carries the theme, it comes dissembled, one glass topped with candyfloss and the other a scientific beaker. Made up of lemon juice, elderflower and prosecco, this drink is an inbuilt science experiment.

To Book

Candlelit Tales's A Fianna Feast

The Tin Roof, 4 Quinsborough Road, Bray

The team at Candlelit Tales are hosting a five-course set menu at The Tin Roof in Bray on March 8. There will be stories from Irish folklore alongside traditional music, while guests will eat foraged local food. The team have described it as a break away from modernity, a time where "we are together, held in a tale by the flickering candlelight, listening as all our human ancestors listened, carried away on an ancient journey: on a story."

The Event

The Salt Project popup

Roe & Co, 92 James St, The Liberties

Kicking off the sophomore season of D-8TE, chef Caomhán de Bri will be cooking up some hyper-local Irish street food in Roe&Co, accompanied by cocktails inspired by tastes of the Irish coast. Known for his nomadic kitchen The Salt Project which travels around Ireland, this residency is extra special as it's de Bri's first Dublin residency.

To Do

Donate

If you are in a position to donate, we have collected a list of Dublin businesses running fundraising drives in aid of Ukraine:

