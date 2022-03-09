What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Playing ping pong at an Allstar tournament, Tonkatsu Sandos to icey coffees.

The Food

The Spesh from Fable + Stey

Blackrock, 24 Newtown Park

Tonkatsu Sando made up by Blackrockers Fable + Stay looks every inch of sandwich heaven. Made up with panko-breaded pork chops, tonkatsu sauce with wasabi + kewpie mayo coleslaw is served between great big hunks of fluffy brioche bread.

The Drink

The Icey from A Stór Coffee

44 - 47 North King Street, Smithfield

We've been waiting for a business to signal the official return of ice coffees, ever since the Spring sun started to slowly defrost the frozen muck and dog shit. A Stór have released their ice coffee into the wild and are waiting for all the gaping mouths to gather around their Smithfield premises. The team serve up speciality coffees and toasties from their coffee shop under Soup 2.

The Event

The Ping Pong Tournament to End all Ping Pong Tournaments at The Back Page

Phibsborough, 199 Phibsborough Road

In the midst of all the football taking place that evening, The Back Page out in Phibsborough is celebrating one of the planet's purest forms of sporting expression, ping pong. The pub is hosting an Allstars tournament, which takes place on Thursday, March 10 for more information visit The Back Page website.

To Do

Start planning for the extra-long weekend next week. In case you hadn't flipped the calendar to the third week of March and missed it, next week there's a four day weekend. With umpteen Saint Patrick's Day events, parades and celebrations planned over the weekend there's no excuse but to get out there and enjoy yourself in the name of our patron saint.

To Book

Charity Gig and Art Market at The Grand Social

35 Liffey Street

The team at The Grand Social are hosting a fundraising night in aid of Ukraine, raising money for the Red Cross and SaveLife in Ukraine. BRICKNASTY, Tadhg + KK Lewis will be performing, alongside a music raffle and an Art Mart featuring work from artists like Ross Carvill, Kate, Carmen Quigley and more. The event kicks off at 7pm on Monday March 14th, tickets are priced at €12.50, for more information visit the Instagram.

