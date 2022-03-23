What to eat, drink, and do in Dublin right now

Kale blossoms, TikTok waffles and a casual tasting menu.

The Food

TikTok Waffles at The Woollen Mills

If TikTok has taught us anything, it's to view all content through its prism with demonic earworm playing in the background. That's what made the waffles from The Woollen Mills so damn eye-catching, they reminded us of all those 15-second video clips of TikTokers eating waffles with Coldplay's Yellow playing on slow-mo. Unlike a lot of TikTok content, these waffles are excellent, perfectly poached eggs, crispy rashers and perfectly creamy Hollandaise. Go for the video content and stay for the full belly.

The Drink

Pisco Sour at Zampas

Anyone who has donned the hiking boots and made their way up to Machu Pichu on a quest to "find yourself" will no doubt have a special fondness for pisco sours. The Peruvian national drink made up of potent pisco liquor, lime, egg white and sugar, is an excessively easy drink to sup with a bang of citrus hitting you right at the first sip. The bars that sling this cocktail are numbered in Dublin, but the team at Zampas do a bang-up job of serving them.

To Book

Something for Mother's Day

With Mother's Day, ducking its head around the door and asking if you want a cup of tea dear, it's high time to get booking something for it. With the weather the way it's been over the last few days, garden centres, cafes and restaurant terraces are sure to be booked up soon for Mothering Sunday. There's plenty to choose from, here's our list of afternoon tea spots and budget friendly options for the day ahead.

The Event

Hen's Teeth Tasting Menu

As ever, Hen's Teeth rarely put a claw wrong, and have launched their own casual tasting menu called Feed Us. Head chef Killian Walsh has demystified the concept of a tasting menu, by creating a menu of snacks, small plates, shared mains and sweets. Hyper-seasonal, the menu is best served to larger groups who have a penchant for sharing, it's priced at €55 pp there's also a vegetarian option for €45 available too, for more information visit the Instagram.

To Do

Find some Kalettes (Sprout are stocking them atm)

Finding some kalettes should be top of your agenda at the moment. Picked from the tops of kale, that blossom during the very narrow window (2-3 weeks of the year to be exact) when Winter turns to Spring. These leafy greens are best treated with a nice char of heat from the BBQ or hot grill and dressed with punchy flavours like garlic, chilli or soy sauce.

