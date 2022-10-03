186 West have served their last coffee in Perrystown

"Unfortunately 186 West has had to close as of today."

Very sad news for Perrystown locals as 186 West has officially made its last cup of coffee. The coffee spot, which opened for business in February 2o21, said an abrupt farewell over the weekend, with a short and simple Instagram message notifying their followers and customers.

"Unfortunately 186 West has had to close as of today. We are very grateful for everyone’s business over the last year and thank you to our wonderful staff."

They gave no reason for their decision to close, but hospitality spots countrywide have been suffering due to the energy crisis and price increase for products; 186 West may also have been feeling the pinch.

The Perrystown coffee container were known for their sweet treats, toasties, and of course great coffee. We're sure 186 West will be terribly missed by the people of D12, and we wish them all the best with the future.

Fingers crossed this isn't the last we've seen of them.

