Coffee District forced to temporarily close due to 'shortage of staff'

The café will be closed until further notice.

Sad news for the people of Dublin 8. Coffee District has been forced to shut down due to a staff shortage. They took to Instagram to share the news with their customers, saying, "With regret we'll be closed until further notice due to shortage of staff."

While the café didn't specify the reasons behind the shortage, it could have something to do with the current covid surge in Dublin. There has been a trend that's seen cafés and restaurants having to close early or shut for days on end due to positive covid cases.

It could also be due to a shortage of hospitality staff within the country too. Many cafés have had to adjust opening days and hours to make up for the lack of cover recently.

Either way, we hope that Coffee District resolves their staff shortage soon. Keep an eye on their socials for news on when they'll be back serving the people of Dublin 8.

Header image via Instagram/coffeedistrictcafe

