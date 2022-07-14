REVIEW: Trinity Townhouse Hotel on Frederick Street

Looking for a central hotel perfect for a few days of sight-seeing around Dublin? Trinity Townhouse Hotel might just be for you.

Something you should know about me is that I love a good hotel stay. Even though I live in Dublin, I've stayed in several of its best known hotels, and I always welcome a night away from home. I spent a night at Trinity Townhouse on Frederick Street, with breakfast included, and it made for a very enjoyable and glamorous Tuesday evening. Wondering if you should book there yourself? Here are my honest thoughts on the hotel.

Why make a reservation?

I think Trinity Townhouse Hotel is ideal for tourists coming to sight see in Dublin. That may sound basic, but it's incredibly central, within close proximity to the National Gallery, Trinity, Stephen's Green Shopping Centre and Park, Merrion Square, and loads more spots. It's a three minute walk to the Dawson Street Luas stop, so perfect for getting from one side of Dublin to another.

And if you're looking to travel along the coastline, whether that be to Howth or out towards Seapoint, the Pearse Street DART station is just a 10 minute walk away. Tourists looking to travel all over Dublin will have public transport right at their disposal from the townhouse.

Set the scene

Trinity Townhouse is based on Frederick Street, which is quiet considering how central it is. The Georgian building is reminiscent of old Dublin town, and it sits just across from Italian Dunne & Crescenzi, as well as cafés such as Tiller + Grain and Brewbakers.

The building has bright red flowers in the window and is enclosed by black gates with a gold sign. The townhouse is small, with limited rooms, but upon entering there's a small lobby style area where you can check in on the left. If one needed to work for a few hours, they could probably do so down here.

The Rooms

We have a deluxe room which was complete with an extra big bed, sofa, television, Nespresso coffee machine, fridge, as well as a decorative fireplace and tons of books as well. As someone who genuinely loves to book into a hotel to spend time in the hotel (possibly not the point, but hey) I loved how spacious the room was.

The stunning artwork, as well as the decorative fire place also added to the atmosphere.

I had ample room to work (the WiFi was very good, no hot-spotting for me) as well as relax, and it was truly one of the comfiest beds I've experienced in a hotel in Dublin. There was air-conditioning as well to keep us cool, which was much appreciated given the high temperatures.

The room was incredibly clean, which may sound like the bare minimum, but I've stayed in my fair share of dusty hotels, so this was a welcome perk.

Bathroom

Our bathroom was small but functional. The shower had incredible pressure and there was shampoo, conditioner, and hand soap from Rituals (in full size, I might add). We were also provided with a dental set, which included a toothbrush and mini toothpaste, as well as shower caps.

Food & Drink

The Trinity Townhouse Hotel doesn't have a restaurant on-site for dinner. However they do have a small dining room and kitchen for breakfast purposes. The menu was short and simple, (there's no buffet) with breakfast faves like a full Irish (pictured below without the meat as I don't eat pork), vegan and veggie options, as well as smoked salmon and eggs benny coated in Hollandaise sauce.

The menu also had a good breakdown of what each dish contained, making it easy to decide what would best suit any dietary requirements. My absolute favourite part of a hotel stay is the breakfast, so my expectations are always sky-high, and Trinity Townhouse did not disappoint.

Be conscious that you will need to book a time slot for breakfast, as there is limited space in the dining area, but they are incredibly accommodating and the food comes out really fast.

The Service

I was able to check in and out super quickly, and the service at breakfast was incredibly efficient. Both my partner and I required adjustments to our food due to dietary restrictions, and we were met without annoyance (which is not as easy to come by as you might think). Better still, our food came out exactly as asked. Any staff we interacted with were friendly, helpful, and quick with any requests; I could not fault them.

Check-in and check-out Check-in is from 3pm and check-out is at 11am. Prices from?

Prices begin at €219 per night. You can take a look on their website HERE or on Booking.com. There's loads of deals available too, for example, 3 for 2 on rooms, Townhouse Romance, Dine & Dream, and more.

Would you recommend?

I had a truly wonderful stay at the Trinity Townhouse Hotel, so there's no doubt that I would recommend it. While it has its limitations, mostly due to having fewer rooms than most, this hotel/bnb hybrid is the perfect accommodation for someone looking to explore Dublin for a few days.

For a 3 star hotel, I was honestly blown away by how lovely it was. I've gone to 4 star hotels where I've been disappointed for various reasons; cleanliness, location, noise, food, etc. There honestly wasn't one thing to complain about when it came to Trinity Townhouse. If I could have stayed longer I absolutely would have.

