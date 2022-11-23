El Milagro to leave Malahide Marina after 18 months

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Malahide locals.

El Milagro has quickly become one of the best spots in Dublin for tacos. They first launched in June 2021, and almost immediately developed a loyal fanbase. While El Milagro moved around a lot, one of its more regular spots was at the Malahide Marina, where they first launched almost 18 months ago.

Now that journey is coming to an end. El Milagro took to Instagram to announce their impending departure from the Malahide Marina.

In a short but sweet Instagram post, El Milagro said this of their decision to leave Malahide:

"❤️‍🔥Malahide it has been an absolute pleasure to have called you our home for a year and a half ❤️‍🔥

As we continue with other projects across Dublin, we've decided to part ways with all of our lovely friends from @picnicparkmalahide."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Malahide locals who will surely be missing their El Milagro fix. The taco food truck will finish up for good at the marina on Sunday the 4th December.

El Milagro is always popping up all over Dublin, but if you're in desperate need of their tacos, you can find them at Anti Social seven days a week, as well as Joli's in Stoneybatter Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm.

