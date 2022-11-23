Daddy's Donuts have officially landed at this D2 food yard

Mommy don't know Daddy's getting hot, at the Donut shop, doing something unholy.

Who would have thought another donut shop in Dublin was exactly what we needed. Daddy's Donuts launched this month at The Place Street Yard on Grand Canal Street, and it's in good company, joining fellow food trucks The Drunken Cookie, Dosa Dosa, and Griolladh. They specialise in the mini donut, which is automatically better than the regular donut because it is mini (this is science).

As for the vibe, Daddy's Donuts seems like something that's come straight out of a Chef Wiggum fever dream, and honestly that's how all donut spots should be.

They make their mini donuts hot and fresh on-site, and they're available for pick up or delivery; you can check out more HERE. Three donuts will set you back €6.50, and you can choose from a range of sugar, sauce, and toppings, varying from sprinkles, lotus crumb, kinder pieces, and more.

In the future Daddy's Donuts will be offering their donut services on a catering and wholesale basis, so you can keep an eye on their socials if you want to learn more about that.

In the meantime we urge anyone who works or lives in the area to get down to The Place for some seriously good grub. Maybe start with a taco from Tacoman, or a toastie from Griolladh, before moving onto some donuts for dessert. That's just what our recommendation would be.

Daddy's Donuts opens daily between 12pm and 9pm.

