Kevin Street welcomes Mrs Reid's café to Dublin 8

Something new for all the Dublin 8 commuters in desperate need of caffeine.

As someone who works in the Dublin 8 area, my ears prick up at the mere mention of anywhere new. I've had my eye on Mrs Reid's café for some time now, having passed it on my way for a cheeky Boojum many a time, and it appears that they are now officially open.

Starting off as just a week days venture, the Kevin Street café aims to provide a breakfast and lunchtime selection for commuters and locals. As well as your typical coffee and treats menu (which includes a delicious looking hot chocolate) Mrs Reid's also have a breakfast sandwich that they're claiming is the best in Dublin 8 (we'll be pottering down soon to put this to the test).

Their lunchtime sambos include beef brisket, oven baked meatballs, chicken and chorizo, and of course a veggie delight for those who aren't into meat. Plus they have a daily soup special, which is ideal given the sharp downward turn in temperature we're experiencing now.

You can find Mrs Reid's café open for business Monday through to Friday, from 8:30am to 3:30pm.

Header images via Instagram/mrsreids_dublin8

