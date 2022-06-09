FSAI issues closure order for Pyg following 'live rodent' sighting

The closure order was issued on May 31st.

As of the end of May, Pygmalion has been closed due to orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

According to the report, "adequate procedures were not in place to control pests". The FSAI report on Pyg continues, saying, "a live rodent and fresh droppings were sighted on site". It was concluded that this was unacceptable and "a serious risk" for consumers.

Pyg was just one of several businesses issued with enforcement orders in the last month. You can read the full report on the Food Safety Authority's website HERE.

Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne says this of the recent enforcement orders:

"It is simply unacceptable that some food businesses across Ireland continue to operate without fully adhering to food safety and hygiene legislation. In particular, multiple occurrences in Enforcement Orders issued in May show a complete lack of adequate procedures in place to control pests. Consumers of food in Ireland have a right to safe food and hygienic food premises."

According to the FSAI website:

"Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month."

Here's hoping that the issue is resolved soon.

Header image via Instagram/pygmaliondublin

