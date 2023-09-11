'It's time to say goodbye' Hipkey café close in Sandyford after two years

Very sad sign of the times.

Hipkey café made the sad announcement on Friday that the weekend just passed would be their last.

Opening in April 2021, and nestled within the depths of Sandyford Industrial Estate, this café was sweet for more reasons than just their delicious pastries, and they will be hugely missed.

Hipkey were inclusive in their menu, serving a host of goodies, some of which were gluten free and vegan so all customers had something to look forward to. My favourite items were their miniature pastries, with a very affordable price tag attached, as well as delicious coffee, where you could even choose the mug your beverage was served in.

Hipkey was more than your average café, they were more of a community. They hosted a weekly workshop for budding writers to come together and share their work with like-minded people.

Advertisement

Zade and the team took to socials with this post about the closure:

"Unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye🦩 We would like to thank each and every person who has come to Hipkey cafe over the last few years it has been a pleasure to meet you all. Sunday will be our last day we hope you’ll come and enjoy one more coffee with us."

We're personally very sorry to see them go.

Advertisement

Recent closures

This is the second Sandyford café to close in recent times. After nine years in business, Ground café, which was based in Sandyford Village, suddenly closed their doors last week due to "increasing costs".

Unfortunately given the return of hospitality VAT from 9% back to 13.5%, businesses are left with few favourable options - either increase prices, absorb the cost themselves, or close their business altogether.

Chief Executive of the Restaurant Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins warned the return to the higher VAT rate would be "the final nail in the coffin for many small cafes, restaurants and food led pubs" as businesses would be forced to either hike up their prices in response, try to absorb the cost, and some would be unable to continue trading at all.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Hipkey Café

READ ON:

- 3fe have opened their 7th Dublin café

- Waterford hotel to open a new restaurant and bar in Rathmines this November

Advertisement

- New Grafton Street-adjacent opener Little Lemon is perfect for post-shopping small plates