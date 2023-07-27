Liberty Kitchen closed due to 'extensive damage' from last week's fire

"It breaks our hearts to close"

Another restaurant in Dublin 8 has fallen victim to a fire, this time Liberty Kitchen café. The Francis Street eatery went up in flames last week, with the Dublin Fire Brigade coming to their rescue.

Yesterday, Liberty Kitchen took to their socials to update customers on the fate of the restaurant.

"Due to extensive damage , from last weeks fire , liberty kitchen will be closed for renovations until further notice . It breaks our hearts to close and we will miss you all until our return."

Advertisement

This is the second fire that has taken place recently in the Liberties. Michelin star restaurant Variety Jones opened their new venture Mongoose at the end of June on Thomas Street, only for the premises to go up in flames a week later. Currently they are operating out of their original space until they can get the new restaurant up and running again.

Let's hope that Liberty Kitchen are able to get back on their feet following their fire as soon as possible.

Header images via Instagram / Liberty Kitchen Dublin

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Acclaimed Dublin singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

- Ireland's first K-Pop Market is coming to Dublin next month

- Two Press Up spots have closed on Camden Street