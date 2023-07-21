Variety Jones shares update following serious restaurant fire

The team at the Michelin-starred fave are working to rebuild.

Earlier this month, Dublin's food community was shocked as a fire ripped through Variety Jones's new restaurant on Thomas Street, just days after its opening.

Variety Jones had opened a second dining space at 79 Thomas Street, right next door to their original spot at 78, with owners Keelan and Aaron Higgs eager to have more room to welcome diners.

A fortnight after the fire, the VJ team are back in business at number 78, and are hoping to keep bookings as full as possible while they rebuild.

We're back. Back in 78. Back to basics. Back in action from Weds 26th July.



Availability: https://t.co/RPPpJAcGYr x pic.twitter.com/EHaj8mmT3S — Variety Jones (@Variety_Jones) July 21, 2023

Taking to Twitter, the team wrote:

While we rebuild in 79, we’ll be doing what we do best, cooking. A big thank you to all for the love and support over the past few weeks. Having a full restaurant is going to be key to us getting back on our feet so for those asking how they can help, come and dine with us, have a laugh and dig into some great grub. We’ll be posting about availability and cancellations, with all bookings via the website. We look forward to seeing you very soon".

A seat at Variety Jones is one of the hottest in town so we can't imagine they'll have an issue staying full, but if you want to ensure they're kept busy you can book in for a meal via their website.

Header images via Variety Jones

