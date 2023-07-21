6 new openers to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin including new openers, closures and everything in between.

It's been a big week for new openers in Dublin, particularly at the Terminal 2 of Dublin Airpot which has seen a serious revamp.

We've also welcomed a new bar dedicated to neon painting, as well as new branches for some beloved Dublin eateries. All the details are compiled for you below, in one handy spot.

New street food unit opens at Dublin Airport

'The Mezz' was formally unveiled at Dublin Airport this week, offering some sorely needed pre-flight options for passengers flying out of Terminal 2. It's also been confirmed that speciality brewers Cloud Picker will open their first of three cafés at Dublin Airport next week. More info on The Mezz and the type of food offerings available is right here.

The quays welcomes new Izakaya complete with nightclub

Triple threat business Kyodai Izakaya opened on the quays last week, operating as a restaurant, bar, and nightclub. The team are striving for "a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine," with an assortment of familiar classics and interesting twists on the menu. More info on the new opener is right here.

Fired Up opens third Dublin location

Wood fired pizzeria Fired Up has opened its third location in as many years, this time on the leafy streets of Donnybrook. We covered this opener in more detail here.

Greenville Deli to open their third sambo spot in Monkstown Legendary sandwich slingers Greenville Deli are set to open their third Dublin location. They've served the good people of Rathmines and Inchicore for the last few years, and now they're coming in hot to the seaside village of Monkstown - more info on the opener is right here. Umi to open their sixth Dublin location this weekend If you're a fan of Umi's famed Palestinian falafel pita or our personal favourite, the breaded halloumi wrap, there's a new location for you to hit up on Drumcondra Road Lower in Dublin 9. More info on the new opener is right here. Dublin bar dedicated to neon painting opens on Baggot Street In recent years, the act of drinking whilst creating a small masterpiece has become somewhat of a go-to pastime for any and all occasions, so it was really only a matter of time before a dedicated venue opened. Dublin Art Bar is about to become your go-to destination for corporate events, group parties, hens, stags - and you can read more about it here.