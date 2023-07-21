Coldplay announce affordable €20 'infinity tickets' for Dublin shows

Following yesterday's Taylor Swift misery, this comes as welcome news.

Yesterday Coldplay announced their first shows in Dublin in six years, confirming they will play two shows in Croke Park on August 29th and August 30th 2024.

The global sensations are bringing their Music Of The Spheres World Tour back to Europe next summer with a string of concerts lined up in June, July, and August after an Irish snub on their current tour dates.

In more good news, it has also been confirmed by the band that there will be a limited supply of what's known as 'Infinity Tickets' available to buy at a later date for the upcoming gigs.

Coldplay announce limited supply of Infinity Tickets for Dublin gigs

According to MCD, "Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

"They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other)."

The only catch is that you won't be able to choose where you sit. So, depending on your luck, you may be very close to Coldplay on stage or at the very back of Croker. Either way, it's an exceptional deal and a great gesture from the band.

The tickets are sold for those who might not normally be able to afford a regular price ticket, a welcome reprieve for music fans who may be overwhelmed by the rising prices of concert tickets.

Just this week, hordes of Taylor Swift fans complained about being priced out of tickets to the singer's three nights in the Aviva Stadium next year as part of her Eras tour. Reports suggested some tickets were as expensive as €700 on Ticketmaster.

The pre-sale for Coldplay tickets takes place at 10 am on Tuesday, July 25th. The general sale will take place at 10 am on Friday, July 28th.

Fans can register for tickets at Coldplay.com now.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Getty

