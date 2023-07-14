Say hello to Dublin's newest Izakaya that even has a nightclub

Dublin's latest quayside destination

The quays have gotten a good bit of love in the last few years with incredible hospitality businesses like Happys, Copper + Straw, Kakilang and loads more breathing new life into the quayside. Now there's a triple threat of a business to add to their lineup, Kyodai Izakaya, which operates as a restaurant, bar, and nightclub- complete with a private function room.

The menu has a lot of familiar items on it with some interesting twists like the donburi options and the teriyaki soba, the team are striving for "a fresh, creative and respectful interpretation of Japanese cuisine."

No Izakaya would be complete without a solid sake collection, Kyodai also stock Japanese whiskey, alongside a solid cocktail list, beers on draught and wine.

The team at Kyodai have gone in for a moody aesthetic in the beautifully preserved Eden Quay spot, with luxuriant red leather seating, wooden panelling, and ginormous vintage fans- with some fun nods like coming from the likes of the enormous waving cat statue.

You can find Kyodai Izakaya and So Below Night Club on 10 Eden Quay, and it's open Monday to Sunday from 12.00 - 22.00, for more info head to their Instagram.

