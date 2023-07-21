Umi Falafel to open their sixth Dublin location this weekend

Time to get fala-full.

One of my top places for a meat-free meal is Umi Falafel. I've long been going there with vegetarian and vegan pals, and even though I'm not either of those things, their menu can't be beat when it comes to all things falafel.

Which is why news of a sixth Dublin Umi restaurant is great news indeed. Dublin 9 locals are in luck as they are setting up in Drumcondra, with their grand opening on Saturday July 22nd.

You can expect all your faves from the new Umi falafel such as their bata hara, spinach and filo rolls, falafel bites, and my personal all-time favourite meal, the breaded halloumi cheese sandwich.

To celebrate the launch of their new restaurant, Umi are giving out free falafel wraps between 1pm and 2pm, so make sure you're punctual if you want to get your hands on one.

Umi also has a couple of locations outside of Dublin, including one in Cork and one in Belfast.

Header image via Instagram / Umi Falafel

