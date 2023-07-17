Greenville Deli to open their third sambo spot in Monkstown

The beloved deli are spreading the love.

If you're into your sambos, then you've no doubt tried one from Greenville Deli. Whether you've visited their locations in Rathmines or Inchicore, or picked up a sambo from one of their many stockists, the deli knows how to put together a whopper sandwich.

So you may be interested to learn that they are expanding once more, opening a third deli, this time in Monkstown.

They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

Advertisement

"The big reveal! We’re just so delighted to announce our newest location will be on Monkstown Avenue, just off stradbrook roundabout! Both Adam and Eve, who started Greenville, grew up close by so this spot is extra special for us. We can’t wait to open the doors, no date yet but we’ve already started works so fingers crossed it won’t be too long! Yay!"

Monkstown residents Roots commented with their excitement, welcoming the deli to the neighbourhood.

No word so far on when the Greenville Deli 3.0 will be opening in Monkstown, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more news.

Header images via Instagram / Greenville Deli

Advertisement

READ ON:

- New seafood bar with a Spanish twist opens in Dublin 7

- Enter Bar Pez- a dreamy new wine bar in Portobello

- Dublin steak restaurant named as one of the best steakhouses worldwide