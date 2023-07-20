New Dublin bar opens dedicated to neon painting

Feel like unleashing your inner artist?

In recent years, the act of drinking whilst creating a small masterpiece has become somewhat of a go-to pastime for any and all occasions. Whether it's Paint and Prosecco, or Drink and Draw, the craze has exploded, with more and more bars and pubs welcoming the activity onto their premises.

So really it was only a matter of time before a dedicated venue opened; enter Dublin Art Bar. This new spot, based on Baggot Street Upper, is perfect for corporate events, group parties, hens, stags, you name it.

Unlike other spots, Dublin Art Bar's specialty is neon painting; every weekend they host UV paint events. They also have pottery and other alternative art parties. It's perfect for capturing pics for the ol' gram as well, as the walls are covered in fluorescent UV, paint, and neon, making for a funky backdrop to any photo.

According to their website, this is Ireland's first dedicated paint and sip venue, so if you love nothing more than unleashing your inner Van Gogh, or just laughing at how bad you are at painting over some drinks, then you know exactly where to go.

In charge of your next office party, or planning the best hen night ever? Dublin Art Bar opens Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 10pm for private events, and between Friday and Sunday for public events.

Header images via Instagram / Dublin Art Bar

