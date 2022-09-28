Monck's Green to close today 'after 30 years in Phibsborough'

"We will really miss you."

Very sad news for Phibsborough locals today as it is Monck's Green café's last day of trade. The breakfast and lunch spot has been open for 30 years, originally as Woodstuck, before becoming Monck's Green in 2020.

Monck's Green took to Instagram to share the news:

"We’re sorry to let you know that Monck’s Green will be closing after service today Wednesday the 28th September. Thank you for your many years of loyal custom, we’ve had both fun and crazy times. Thanks to our incredible team over the years, we’ve learnt so much from working with you. After 30 years in Phibsborough, first as Woodstock then as Monck’s Green, we will really miss you!"

Cornucopia commented under the announcement, saying, "So sorry to hear this."

They weren't the only ones to voice their disappointment with the news. Floods of comments came in responding to their decision to close, with one person saying, "What disappointing news to hear. We certainly miss you. The quality of your food has been really good."

Another speculated as to the reason behind the closure, "Don't understand it. Is it spiralling costs etc as it was always really busy."

They could well be correct the reason Monck's Green are departing from the Phibsborough market; they wouldn't be the first business to close due to rising costs. Only this morning Take the Cake bakery also announced their impending closure.

No matter the reason this is truly devastating news for the community, and we're sorry to see them go. Make sure to pop in during their last few hours if you get the chance.

