Popular bao bun restaurant announces closure on Aungier Street

You best be quick if you want to catch them before they close.

Aungier Street has been home to many food trends, the current being bao buns after many years of donut spots. These stunning little buns have taken up residence in Dublin's heart, so we were more than happy to have as many places serving them as possible.

Unfortunately for one spot that specialises in this Taiwanese dish, their time trading in Dublin has come to an end.

Bao House will close for good on Aungier Street on February 23rd. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers with a short message.

Advertisement

"Thanks for everyone’s support all these years. BAO HOUSE will close for good from 23rd Feb 2023. (Thursday) If you still want a bite of best Bao Bun in the town, you still have last 2 days."

Bao House will be thoroughly missed for their authentic Taiwanese street food, not just bao buns, but gyozas and ramen too.

We can only be thankful that bao buns have exploded in popularity in recent years, and that we have plenty of places to enjoy their pillow-y goodness in the Dublin city centre.

Header images via Instagram/baoireland

Advertisement

READ ON: Staple Dublin 16 gastropub reopens following major renovations