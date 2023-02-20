Staple Dublin 16 gastropub reopens following major renovations

Locals will be buzzing to have their go-to spot back again.

As a Dundrum local, I am very happy about this news. Brickyard, a cult favourite gastropub for South Dublin locals, has reopened after two months of major renovations. The current owners have pumped €300k into a full structural and interior transformation, somehow making the space even trendier than it was before.

Owners Simon Moore and Erwin Pollard took over the Rockfield Lounge premises in 2016, renaming it Brickyard and turning it into the casual and cool evening hang out spot it is today. The new renovations have just taken it to the next level.

When speaking about why Brickyard has become such a South Dublin staple, Simon said:

"We think Brickyard is unique in South Dublin because there is nowhere else that does the quality food, craft beer, cocktails, and wine that we do in such a space, one where you can come with the lads to watch rugby and have a few pints, you can bring the girls for brunch and cocktails, or the family for dinner. When coming up with the concept for Brickyard we simply wanted to create a place where we ourselves wanted to go. There was nowhere this side of the suburbs with a combination of a wide selection of craft beer, proper cocktails using homemade ingredients, genuinely really great gastropub food, and a comfortable, stylish atmosphere to enjoy it in. We're located right above the Balally Luas Stop on the Green Line, which makes us super easy to get to and from."

As someone who has spent many an evening chatting the night away in Brickyard, I wholeheartedly agree that it's a staple for locals, and is constantly buzzing with people.

Brickyard offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and they're reopening with new additions to their food and drinks menu. And for anyone who loved the old menu, not to worry; their classic burgers and mac n cheese dishes will remain, as will their most popular cocktails.

Brickyard gastropub reopened in Dublin 16 on February 20th and is based beside the Balally Luas Stop. Reservations are available for groups of 10 or more, while it's walk-in only.

Images via Rob Kenny PR

